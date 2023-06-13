Weekend shooting claims the life of a student from Mitchell High School. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Revamped: Latest News and Accurate Weather Updates for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Surrounding Areas in Southern Colorado

Mitchell High School shooting victim Asheville community mourns Mitchell High School student killed in shooting Teen killed in shooting near Mitchell High School Suspect charged in Mitchell High School student’s shooting death Mitchell High School students honor classmate killed in weekend shooting

News Source : FOX21 News Colorado

Source Link :Mitchell High School student killed in weekend shooting/