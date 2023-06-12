Weekend shooting claims the life of Mitchell High School student today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 10th, a shooting occurred on the southeast side of Colorado Springs resulting in the death of a 16-year-old student from Mitchell High School, identified as Izak Jasso by the El Paso County Coroner on June 12th. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the incident and found the victim deceased upon arrival. The Homicide Unit is investigating the case and no suspect has been apprehended yet. It is being treated as a homicide, but the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office. This is the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023, a decrease from the number of homicides at the same time last year. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact CSPD or Crime Stoppers. A photo of the victim was provided by his family.

News Source : Ashley Eberhardt

Source Link :Mitchell High School student killed in weekend shooting/