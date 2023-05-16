Weekend shooting leaves two Berwick residents injured and one dead

Two Berwick Residents Injured, One Fatally, in Weekend Shooting

Over the weekend, two residents of Berwick, Pennsylvania were injured in a shooting incident that left one person dead. The incident took place on Sunday night, and police are currently investigating the incident to determine what happened and who was responsible.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting took place on Sunday night around 10:30 pm. The two victims were outside of a home on East 10th Street when they were shot. One victim, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. They have not yet released any information about the suspect or suspects, or about what may have led to the shooting.

The Victims

The two victims of the shooting have been identified as Berwick residents. The man who was killed has been identified as 27-year-old Matthew Davis. The woman who was injured has not been identified, but she is said to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

According to reports, Davis was a father of two young children. His family and friends are devastated by his loss and are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

Community Response

The shooting has shocked and saddened the Berwick community. Many residents have expressed their condolences to the victims’ families and have called for an end to the violence in the area.

Local officials have also spoken out about the incident. Berwick Mayor Tim Burke released a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this senseless act of violence. We will do everything in our power to help the police find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The Berwick Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. They are also asking residents in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Conclusion

The shooting in Berwick over the weekend has left one person dead and another injured. The community is in shock and mourning, and police are working to determine what happened and who was responsible.

As the investigation continues, residents are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. The hope is that the community can come together to support the victims’ families and work to prevent future acts of violence in the area.

