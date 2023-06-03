“weekend updates”: 5 Weekend Insights to Keep in Mind

Weekend Road Closures May Affect Plans

Residents in Seattle, Lake Stevens, and the Eastside should prepare for potential disruptions to weekend plans due to scheduled road closures. State Route 99, Montlake Boulevard, Interstate 405, and State Route 9 are all affected by roadwork. Motorists should plan for alternate routes and expect delays.

Centralia Police Use Creative Tools to Combat Crime

Police Chief Stacy Denham of Centralia has found innovative ways to combat crime after the state legislature implemented severe restrictions on police pursuits in 2021. Despite the restrictions, Denham’s office has recovered more stolen cars this spring than in the past two years. The success is attributed to a network of cameras that identify license plates on vehicles involved in crimes.

Guilty Plea Entered in Deadly 2020 Seattle Shooting

William Tolliver pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the downtown Seattle shooting that occurred on January 22, 2020. The shootout left one person dead and seven others injured.

Seattle Phases Out Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a directive in May that outlines steps for departments within the city to transition to electric-powered leaf blowers. This move comes after the Seattle City Council passed Resolution 32064 in September 2022, which directed the city and its contractors to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2025 or later if necessary. Businesses and residents in Seattle are expected to stop using gas-powered leaf blowers by 2027.

Washington Man Wins Cheese Roll in England

Cooper Cummings, a graduate of Western Washington University, recently returned from England with a unique bragging right – a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. Cummings won the cheese at the Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll, a competition where competitors from around the world chase a giant rolling cheese down a nearly vertical, 200-yard hill. The first racer to cross the finish line behind the cheese gets to keep it.

News Source : KING 5 Staff

Source Link :5 things to know this weekend/