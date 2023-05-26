weekly news quiz: Challenge yourself with NPR’s weekly news quiz: Can you answer these questions?

Incremental News: Developments in the Big Stories

This week, the news cycle has been dominated by what journalists call “incremental news” – developments in the big stories that have been closely followed. While the debt ceiling issue remains unresolved, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination, and TikTok has sued Montana over the state’s law banning the app. But what else has happened this week? Let’s take a closer look.

The Debt Ceiling Issue

The debt ceiling issue has been a major focus for weeks now, with Democrats and Republicans at odds over how to address the issue. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Republicans would not support a short-term increase to the debt ceiling, which could lead to a government shutdown if a compromise is not reached by October 18. The situation remains tense as both parties continue to negotiate.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Bid

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. DeSantis has been a rising star in the party and is seen as a potential front-runner for the nomination. His announcement comes amid speculation that former President Donald Trump may also run, which could create a crowded field for the Republican Party.

TikTok Sues Montana

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana over a new law that would ban the app from being used by state employees on government-issued devices. TikTok argues that the law is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal battles between TikTok and various states over concerns about user data privacy and national security.

Other Developments

While the above stories have dominated the news cycle this week, there have been other important developments as well. Here are a few worth noting:

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors has faced opposition from some Republican governors, who have threatened legal action. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Texas issued a temporary restraining order against the mandate, which the Biden administration is appealing.

Climate Change Legislation

The House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion budget bill that includes significant investments in climate change mitigation and adaptation. The bill faces opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats, who are concerned about the cost and the potential impact on the economy.

Nobel Prize in Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded this week to Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born British novelist. Gurnah’s work explores themes of migration, displacement, and identity, and he is known for his lyrical prose and complex characters.

Conclusion

Overall, this week has been filled with incremental news developments in the big stories we have been tracking. While the debt ceiling issue and Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid have dominated the headlines, other important stories have also emerged, from TikTok’s lawsuit against Montana to the passage of a climate change-focused budget bill in the House of Representatives. As always, it’s important to stay informed and engaged with the news, even when the stories seem to be moving slowly or incrementally.

