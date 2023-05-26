weekly news quiz: Challenge Yourself with NPR’s Weekly News Quiz – Can You Answer These Questions?

Incremental News: A Recap of the Week

This week saw a flurry of developments in some of the biggest stories of the year. From the ongoing debt ceiling debate to surprise political announcements, here is a recap of what happened:

The Debt Ceiling

The debt ceiling issue continues to loom large over the United States economy. As of this week, there is still no resolution in sight. The Treasury Department has warned that the government could default on its obligations if the debt ceiling is not raised soon. There have been some discussions between Democrats and Republicans, but so far, no agreement has been reached.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Presidential Run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination this week. DeSantis has been seen as a rising star in the party and has gained national attention for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in his state. His announcement was not a surprise to many, as he has been hinting at a possible run for months.

TikTok Sues Montana Over Ban

TikTok, the popular social media app, filed a lawsuit against Montana this week over the state’s ban on the app. Montana passed a law earlier this year that prohibits the use of TikTok by state employees and contractors. TikTok argues that the ban is unconstitutional and violates free speech rights. The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of legal battles between TikTok and various states over concerns about data privacy and national security.

Other Developments

While these were some of the biggest stories of the week, there were also other notable developments:

The United States and United Kingdom announced a new security pact with Australia, which includes the sharing of nuclear submarine technology.

President Biden announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, requiring all federal workers and contractors, as well as employees at large companies, to be vaccinated.

The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a move that is expected to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Overall, this week was a busy one for news. As the United States continues to navigate major challenges like the debt ceiling and the ongoing pandemic, it is likely that there will be many more developments in the coming weeks and months.

