Weeknd Dating 2023: StyleCaster: The Weeknd’s Current Dating Status in 2023 – Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid as Girlfriends?

Who is The Weeknd dating now? A look at his past relationships

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is a Canadian singer and actor who has gained worldwide fame for his hit songs like “Die for You,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name.” While his romantic relationships have often taken the spotlight and carried through to the lyrics of his albums, The Weeknd isn’t entirely open about his past or current flames. In a recent interview with GQ, he mentioned feeling guilty about dating someone who isn’t famous and tries not to bring attention to himself. However, his dating history includes some extremely well-known women.

Simi Khadra (2022 to 2023)

The Weeknd reportedly has a present girlfriend, but it’s all very hush-hush. Simi Khadra, a famous DJ, was photographed kissing Abel back in February 2022. In April 2023, the pair were claimed to still be going strong after making a rare Coachella appearance in matching outfits. Unfortunately, that’s as far as the social appearances and our super-sleuthing goes, with The Weeknd keeping this relationship pretty under wraps.

Angelina Jolie (2021)

In July 2021, The Weeknd sparked romance rumors with Angelina Jolie after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica, California. Despite the short-lived romance not being completely public, a source did tell The Sun after the infamous date that, “They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he’s made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her.”

Jolie and Tesfaye were linked until at least September 2021, when they were spotted heading back to Santa Monica for another meal—this one lasting for almost two and a half hours, per Daily Mail. The supposed relationship was not exactly kept a secret, as a source told Page Six that “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].”​​

There’s no definitive end to the Jolie-Weeknd timeline, but Clevver News did report that the actress was asked about her kids’ excitement for Marvel’s Fall 2021 film, Eternals, versus her newfound “friendship” with The Weeknd during her movie promo tour. Jolie swiftly dodged the question by answering, “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Rosalía (2020)

Rosalía was briefly linked to The Weeknd when the duo’s music video collaboration on the remix of “Blinding Lights” dropped in December 2020. Both the “Con Altura” singer and the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer posted some steamy pictures (with no caption) ahead of the video release that sent fans in a frenzy, Daily Mail reported. Due to the fact that The Weeknd keeps a tight lid on his love life, it was never confirmed nor denied that the musicians were dating—but the public did find out what his previous long-term girlfriend, Bella Hadid, really thought about those Rosalía rumors.

Bella Hadid (2015 to 2019)

Ah, the on-again and off-again relationship that flooded our social media news feeds for four years. Bella Hadid and Abel very publicly started dating in August 2015, as she starred in his music video for his song “In The Night.” People claimed that their first amicable breakup occurred in November 2016 due to conflicting schedules. The supermodel told ET Canada, “He’s my best friend so we’re not uncomfortable with each other,” prior to his consecutive yearly performance at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, before he began dating Rare Beauty founder, Selena Gomez. This caused some turmoil on the internet, after Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram with a source telling People that “she was hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly.”

“As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,” Hadid said of the breakup in a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue. The duo was presumably back together after getting cozy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and this obvious Instagram post from The Weeknd himself. The model and singer split again in August 2019 due to the pair being in “completely different places…physically and mentally,” a source exclusively revealed to E! News.

Selena Gomez (2017)

According to People, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first met during the 2015 Victoria Secret Fashion Show where they both performed some hit songs power couple alert but The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid at the time and Gomez was still with Justin Bieber. Both singers found themselves single in January 2017, when they appeared to be pretty handsy and coupled up at the same restaurant he was spotted at with Angelina Jolie later on.

The Only Murders In the Building actress confirmed the relationship on Instagram during a romantic Italian getaway. From there, the famous couple attended Coachella and the Met Gala together. “I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else,” Gomez told InStyle in a September 2017 interview. The 10-month relationship came to an end almost a month later, with Gomez validating the breakup in November 2017 in an interview with Billboard.

“We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,” the “Bad Liar” singer explained. As to why the famous duo separated? There was never one publicly told reason, other than E! News claiming that the ending was “mutual.” The Weeknd fans speculate that “Heartless,” “Call Out My Name,” “Hurt You” and more popular tracks were about Gomez.

In conclusion, The Weeknd has had some high-profile relationships in the past, and while he is currently dating Simi Khadra, he prefers to keep his love life private. However, his relationships always seem to make headlines and inspire his music, so fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his romantic endeavors in the future.

