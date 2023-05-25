“Weight loss and lung cancer”: Incident Lung Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Significant Weight Loss

Significant Weight Loss Associated with Higher Risk of Incident Lung Cancer, Finds Study

A recent analysis of electronic health records (EHR) from the University of Washington Medicine (UWM) has found that significant weight loss may be associated with incident lung cancer. The case-control study found that patients who experienced a 10% to 50% weight loss had a 2-times higher likelihood of being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The study enrolled 625 patients aged 40 years and older who were diagnosed with lung cancer between 2012 and 2019 and part of the US ambulatory care medical system. Investigators also enrolled 4606 controls who were matched on age, sex, smoking status, and in a similar type of ambulatory clinic.

The study found that 3 or more months of weight loss prior to lung cancer diagnosis is associated with lung cancer. Furthermore, patients with lung cancer were more likely to have increased weight loss than matched controls in the 2 years prior to diagnosis.

Weight loss, loss of appetite, and fatigue are nonspecific symptoms of lung cancer, but they are also associated with other conditions. Weight loss is difficult to assess because it can either be subjectively measured by the patient or objectively measured by a clinician. For example, it is routinely measured in visits to ambulatory care facilities.

The findings of the study indicate that weight loss recorded by the clinician was a better tool to estimate risk of incident lung cancer than measuring weight change, although clinicians often missed or did not make noteworthy records of objective weight changes.

The study has certain limitations. The control and study arms were chosen based on different criteria, and some cases and controls were excluded during analysis due to clinically implausible data. Certain aspects of data collection relied on patient interactions with the healthcare system, and smoking was not directly included in models.

Lung cancer is the top cause of cancer death and the third most common cancer in the United States. Despite it being an effective means of improving patient outcomes, lung cancer screenings remain low. The findings of the study support further research on the implementation and impact of clinical decision-making and identifying other serious illnesses to improve patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the study underscores the importance of paying attention to weight loss as a potential symptom of lung cancer and the need for clinicians to make a note of it during visits. It also highlights the need for further research to identify other risk factors and improve patient outcomes.

