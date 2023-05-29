“Weight loss soup recipe”: Weight Loss-friendly Lentil and Vegetable Soup Recipe

Dal Soup For Weight Loss | Lentil Soup Recipe | Delicious Vegetable Soup

Introduction

If you are looking for a healthy and delicious soup recipe to help you lose weight, then look no further than dal soup. This lentil soup is nutritious, filling, and easy to make. It is also low in calories and high in fiber, making it a perfect addition to any weight loss diet. In this article, we will share with you a dal soup recipe that is not only healthy but also delicious.

Ingredients

To make this delicious lentil soup, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of split lentils (masoor dal)

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

1 tomato, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

4 cups of water

1 tbsp oil

Instructions

Now that you have gathered all the ingredients, it’s time to start making the dal soup. Here are the steps:

First, rinse the lentils in cold water and soak them for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pot and add chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add minced garlic and grated ginger. Saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes, carrots, and celery. Saute for a couple of minutes. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Mix well. Add the soaked lentils and 4 cups of water. Mix well. Add salt to taste. Cover the pot with a lid and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the lentils are cooked. Once the lentils are cooked, use a hand blender to blend the soup until smooth. If you don’t have a hand blender, let the soup cool down and blend it in a regular blender. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot.

Benefits of Dal Soup for Weight Loss

There are several benefits of adding dal soup to your weight loss diet. Here are some of them:

Low in calories: Dal soup is low in calories, making it a perfect addition to any weight loss diet. One cup of dal soup contains only 100-120 calories.

High in fiber: Lentils are high in fiber, which keeps you feeling full for a longer time. This helps in reducing your overall calorie intake.

Rich in protein: Lentils are also rich in protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscles.

Easy to make: Dal soup is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients.

Customizable: You can customize the soup by adding your favorite vegetables and spices.

Conclusion

Dal soup is a healthy and delicious soup that is perfect for weight loss. It is low in calories, high in fiber, and rich in protein. It is also easy to make and customizable. Try out our dal soup recipe and enjoy the benefits of this nutritious soup.

