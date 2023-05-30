“Weight loss tips”: “Easy-to-Follow Guide: Doctor Shares 3 Steps to Shed 10kgs”

Simplifying Weight Loss: Dr Azeem Yusuf’s Three Steps to Lose Your First 10kg

Weight loss is a challenging task for many people due to various factors such as hormonal imbalances and lack of motivation. However, Dr Azeem Yusuf is using his social media channels to simplify weight loss. In one video, he shares three steps that can help people lose their first 10kg.

Changing Your Mindset

Losing weight requires a conscious effort to change the way you think. Changing your lifestyle is one part of it, but changing your mindset is a big part of it. Dr Azeem Yusuf advises people to adopt a lifestyle change that will benefit their mental health.

The 3-2-1 Rule

Dr Azeem Yusuf suggests the 3-2-1 rule, which is a great practice for people who want to lose weight. The benefits of this rule are only visible once you try it out. The rule is simple to follow:

3 meals a day

2 snacks a day

1 litre of water every day

This rule helps in portion control and hydration, which are essential for weight loss.

Other Tips

Dr Azeem Yusuf also recommends some other tips for weight loss.

Stay Active

Exercise is crucial for weight loss. Dr Azeem Yusuf advises people to stay active even if they can’t go to the gym. Simple activities such as walking, cycling, and swimming can help in burning calories.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is essential for good health and weight loss. Dr Azeem Yusuf suggests getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain due to hormonal imbalances.

Reduce Stress

Stress is a significant contributor to weight gain. Dr Azeem Yusuf advises people to reduce stress by practicing meditation, yoga, or any activity that helps them relax.

Conclusion

Losing weight can be challenging, but adopting the right mindset and lifestyle changes can make it easier. Dr Azeem Yusuf’s advice, such as the 3-2-1 rule, can help people lose their first 10kg. Additionally, staying active, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress are also crucial for weight loss.

Source Link :Doctor provides 3 simple steps to lose your first 10kgs/

