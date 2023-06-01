Well-Known Asheville Artist, Lara Nguyen Passes Away After Battling Cancer: Obituary

Well-known Artist Lara Nguyen Dies After Battling Cancer in Asheville, NC

Early Life and Career

Lara Nguyen was born on June 12, 1975, in Asheville, NC. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

After graduation, Nguyen moved to New York City, where she worked as a freelance artist. She gained recognition for her unique style, and her work was featured in several galleries and museums across the country.

Artistic Style

Nguyen’s work was characterized by its vibrant colors and intricate patterns. She often incorporated elements of nature, such as flowers and animals, into her paintings. Her art was inspired by her travels around the world, and she was particularly influenced by the art and culture of Southeast Asia.

Battling Cancer

In 2018, Nguyen was diagnosed with cancer. She continued to work on her art while undergoing treatment, and her courage and determination inspired many. She documented her journey on social media, and her followers rallied around her, offering support and encouragement.

Despite her illness, Nguyen continued to create beautiful art. She said that her art was her therapy, and it gave her strength during her darkest days.

Legacy

Nguyen passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 46. Her death was a great loss to the Asheville community and the art world as a whole. She is survived by her husband, children, and parents.

Nguyen’s art will live on as a testament to her talent and creativity. Her work can be found in galleries and private collections around the world, and it continues to inspire and captivate audiences.

Memorial Services

A memorial service for Nguyen will be held on September 17, 2021, at the Asheville Art Museum. The service will be open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring flowers and other mementos to honor Nguyen’s memory.

Final Thoughts

Lara Nguyen was a talented artist, a loving wife and mother, and a courageous fighter. Her art and her spirit will live on, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Lara Nguyen.

