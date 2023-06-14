Paris Procopis: A Tribute to a Well-Known Conservative Author

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paris Procopis, a prominent conservative author and activist. His friends, family, and colleagues are grieving and saddened by his tragic death.

Paris Procopis was a highly accomplished individual, having served as the director of Public Affairs and Community Relations at a Local Non-Profit and as the communications director for InfusionPoint Media Group. He was a well-respected writer and conservative activist, known for his insightful commentary on a variety of political issues.

On June 13, 2023, Paris Procopis was declared dead by his family members. His passing has left a void in the conservative community and beyond.

We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Paris Procopis books Paris Procopis conservative views Paris Procopis legacy Paris Procopis obituary Paris Procopis contributions to conservative thought