Paris Procopis: A Tribute to a Well-Known Conservative Author
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paris Procopis, a prominent conservative author and activist. His friends, family, and colleagues are grieving and saddened by his tragic death.
Paris Procopis was a highly accomplished individual, having served as the director of Public Affairs and Community Relations at a Local Non-Profit and as the communications director for InfusionPoint Media Group. He was a well-respected writer and conservative activist, known for his insightful commentary on a variety of political issues.
On June 13, 2023, Paris Procopis was declared dead by his family members. His passing has left a void in the conservative community and beyond.
We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.
- Paris Procopis books
- Paris Procopis conservative views
- Paris Procopis legacy
- Paris Procopis obituary
- Paris Procopis contributions to conservative thought