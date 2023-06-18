Well-Known Rapper Big Pokey Dies While Performing in Beaumont, Texas on June 18, 2023, Leaving a Lasting Impact

Remembering Big Pokey: A Look into the Life, Death, and Net Worth of Milton Powell

On June 18, 2023, the music world lost a legend as Big Pokey, also known as Milton Powell, passed away while performing in Beaumont, Texas. His sudden death has made headlines, leaving fans and music enthusiasts alike wanting to know more about his life.

Born on December 4, 1977, in Houston, Texas, Powell began his rap career in the 1990s as a member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based rap collective. He released his first album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” in 1999, which was followed by several successful releases, including “D-Game 2000” and “Da Sky’s Da Limit.”

Big Pokey’s unique style and delivery made him a prominent figure in the Southern rap scene, gaining him a loyal fan base. He collaborated with other notable artists, such as DJ Screw, Z-Ro, and Lil’ Keke, among others.

Despite his success, Powell struggled with health issues throughout his life. He suffered from diabetes and had undergone multiple surgeries, including a kidney transplant in 2010.

Powell’s cause of death has not been officially released, but it is believed to be related to his ongoing health issues.

At the time of his death, Big Pokey’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million. His music and legacy continue to inspire and influence the rap community, making him a true icon of the genre.

