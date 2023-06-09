Well-Known Vernon Registered Nurse Slade Maldonado Passes Away, Cause of Death in Austin, TX

Obituary for Slade Maldonado of Austin, TX

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Slade Maldonado, a well-known registered nurse from Vernon. He died on (insert date) in Austin, TX at the age of (insert age).

Slade was a dedicated and compassionate nurse who served his community with distinction. He was beloved by his patients, their families, and his colleagues, who will all miss him deeply.

The cause of Slade’s death has not been disclosed at this time.

Slade is survived by his (insert family members). Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

A memorial service to celebrate Slade’s life will be held on (insert date and location). All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Slade. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

