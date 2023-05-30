“well-paid maids”: 5 Reasons Why Well-Paid Maids Stands Out as a Home Cleaning Company

Why Well-Paid Maids Is Different from Other Cleaning Companies

Fair Wages

Well-Paid Maids pays cleaners fair, living wages starting at $23/hour. This is significantly higher than the median hourly wage for cleaners in the D.C. area, which is $17.03. Additionally, the company routinely increases wages to keep up with the high cost of living.

Employee Benefits

Well-Paid Maids cleaners are W-2 employees, which means they get access to benefits like paid family and medical leave, workers’ comp, and more. Unlike the average cleaning company, which misclassifies cleaners as contractors, Well-Paid Maids ensures that their employees have access to these benefits.

Commuting and Supply Costs

Well-Paid Maids gives cleaners a card to pay for commuting costs and supplies. This is a stark contrast to the average cleaning company, which makes cleaners pay for their own transportation and supplies.

Green Cleaning Products

Well-Paid Maids uses green cleaning products to ensure employees’ safety — and your own. Unlike the average cleaning company, which often opts for harsh chemicals, Well-Paid Maids prioritizes the health and well-being of their employees and clients.

Flexibility

Well-Paid Maids believes in giving cleaners flexibility, so much so that the founder met with the U.S. Department of Labor to discuss the importance of workplace flexibility. The average cleaning company wants cleaners to complete as many jobs as possible to boost its bottom line, but Well-Paid Maids prioritizes the well-being and flexibility of their employees.

Conclusion

Well-Paid Maids is not your average cleaning company. The company is committed to providing fair wages, benefits, flexibility, and a safe environment for their employees. Furthermore, Well-Paid Maids values the health and well-being of their clients and uses green cleaning products to ensure the safety of all parties involved. If you want to experience a cleaning service that prioritizes their employees and clients, book your home cleaning with Well-Paid Maids.

