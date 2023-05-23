Wellington fire victims identified: Michael Wahrlich (aka Mike the Juggler), Melvin Joseph Parun, and Peter Glenn O’Sullivan

Michael Wahrlich : Victim named in Loafers Lodge fire: Michael Wahrlich, known as Mike the Juggler

Following the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, police have identified three victims, including Michael Wahrlich, also known as Mike the Juggler, who was a well-known street entertainer in the city. The families of the victims have been offered condolences by Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett. The police are continuing formal identification of two more victims and the scene examination will continue until completed. The northbound lane of Adelaide Rd remains closed. Arson charges have been brought against a man in relation to the fires at the hostel, with the second charge carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment. A service to celebrate Wahrlich’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel in Newtown, with details made publicly available.

News Source : Otago Daily Times Online News

