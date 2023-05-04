“Wells Fargo Championship 2023” : Wells Fargo Championship Golf Tournament News in 2023

Rory McIlroy, the world number three golfer, will not receive the remaining $4.5m of his Player Impact Program (PIP) bonus, according to the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan. The decision was made after McIlroy skipped his second elevated event at the RBC Heritage. McIlroy had presented his case, but Monahan stated that the rules are “cut and dried” and that any second opt-out would result in a 25% forfeiture, unless there was a medical issue. The PIP program measures a player’s popularity and impact on tour, and McIlroy was set to make $18m. However, his payout has been reduced by 25% after he missed his second elevated event.

Under the PIP rules, the top players are only allowed one “opt-out” for the season’s designated “elevated tournaments” on this year’s tour, not including the majors and the Players Championship. McIlroy’s decision to skip the tournament was his second opt-out after missing the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Monahan said that, in any situation like that, the PGA Tour would look at the criteria against the situation at hand and make a decision. By missing his second elevated event, McIlroy has given up $4.5m in bonuses.

McIlroy won’t have to pay anything back; the money will simply be deducted from what he was scheduled to earn. McIlroy said he had planned to play at the RBC Heritage but opted out because he needed a “reset” after missing the cut at the Masters. McIlroy indicated the stresses that engulfed the PGA Tour over the last year, such as player defections to the LIV Tour and setting up a new schedule for 2024, have weighed heavily on him while serving as player director for the PGA Tour’s policy board. He hopes to take time away from the board after his commitment is complete.

“I’ve always thought I’ve had a good handle on the perspective on things and sort of where golf fits within my life, and trying to find purpose outside of golf in some way,” McIlroy said. “But I think over the last 12 months, I sort of lost sight of that. I’d lost sight of the fact that there’s more to life than the golf world and this little silly squabble that’s going on between tours, and all sorts of stuff.”

McIlroy indicated he’d spoken with Monahan about his absence but wasn’t sure if the $4.5m would be withheld. Monahan said he completely understands McIlroy’s need to be refreshed, but the rules still stand. “He knew the consequences of that,” Monahan said. “First of all, players should be able to make a decision not to play. That’s the beauty of our model. But he knows the consequences of that based on that criteria. And that’s our position.”

News Source : WWOS9

Source Link :Golf news 2023 Wells Fargo Championship/