Welsh Hall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Welsh Hall has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Welsh Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
I was saddened to learn of the death of my former colleague and friend. I will always remember Welsh Hall with fondness. In lieu of flowers I hope all will commemorate his legacy with a memorial to the #UTHealthScienceCenterHouston #TheUniversityofTexasA…https://t.co/LGBxc19JtG
— Melissa Lee (@Melissa25346416) February 7, 2021
