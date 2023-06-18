Wendy Garcia, an Inspirational Leukemia Fighter, Remembered with Love.

In Loving Memory: Wendy Garcia, a Courageous Warrior Against Leukemia, Has Died.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wendy Garcia, who courageously fought against leukemia. Wendy was an inspiration to all who knew her and her determination to overcome her illness was truly remarkable.

Wendy’s positive attitude and unwavering strength during her battle with leukemia touched the hearts of everyone around her. Her kindness, generosity, and love for life will always be remembered.

Although Wendy may no longer be with us, her memory will live on forever. She will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will never forget the impact she had on our lives.

Rest in peace, Wendy. You will be deeply missed.

