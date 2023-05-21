Wendy Hinman’s Passing: An Obituary

Remembering Wendy Hinman: A Life of Adventure and Passion

The Early Years

Wendy Hinman was born on December 31, 1960, in Seattle, Washington. From an early age, she was drawn to the outdoors and adventure. She spent her childhood exploring the mountains and waterways of the Pacific Northwest, developing a love for sailing that would shape her life.

A Life of Adventure

As an adult, Wendy pursued her passion for sailing with gusto. She and her husband, Garth Wilcox, embarked on a five-year sailing journey around the world, which inspired her first book, “Tightwads on the Loose: A Seven-Year Pacific Odyssey.” The book chronicled their adventures and was met with critical acclaim, earning the 2012 Independent Publisher Book Award for Best Memoir.

Wendy’s love for adventure extended beyond the sea. She was an avid hiker, skier, and cyclist, and loved exploring new places with her family and friends. Her zest for life was contagious, and she inspired others to pursue their passions with the same enthusiasm and joy.

A Life of Passion

Wendy was also passionate about education and helping others. She earned a degree in education from the University of Washington and spent many years teaching in Seattle and San Francisco. Later, she founded Write Your Life Story, a workshop series that encouraged people to record their memories and experiences for future generations.

Her dedication to education and storytelling continued with her second book, “Sea Trials: Around the World with Duct Tape and Bailing Wire.” The book chronicled the adventures of the Wilcox family as they restored and sailed a classic yacht around the world, and was praised for its engaging storytelling and inspiring message.

A Legacy of Adventure and Inspiration

Wendy Hinman passed away on August 11, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind a legacy of adventure, passion, and inspiration. Her spirit will live on in the countless people she inspired to pursue their dreams and live life to the fullest.

A Final Farewell

Wendy Hinman will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to embrace life with courage, curiosity, and joy. Rest in peace, Wendy Hinman.

