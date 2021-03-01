Wendy Markey-Amey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wendy Markey-Amey has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

We’re sad to hear of the passing of Wendy Markey-Amey.

Starting out as a ballet dancer, musical comedy dancer and singer she took up racing as a bet!

Wendy served on the BWRDC Committee in the 1970’s and was PR Secretary.

Our thoughts are with Wendy’s family and friends .



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.