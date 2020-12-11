Weng James Death -Dead : Weng James, 27, of Windsor, died due to COVID-19 .

Weng James has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Windsor Star 7 hrs · Weng James, 27, of Windsor, died due to COVID-19 on Dec. 7. An athlete and basketball player since he was a teenager, he had no previous medical conditions.

Tributes

Lynda Rankin wrote

My sympathies to his family and friends.

Missy M Tousse wrote

He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He was so humble. I had the pleasure of meeting him. God called him home. Now he’s free from pain and suffering. May he Rest In Peace.

Betty Cloutier wrote

My deepest condolences go out to his family. God Bless you and keep you safe.

Lynn Robertson wrote

Condolences to your family he sounds like an awesome young man treasure your memories.

Quy Tran

Weng was an incredible human being .. one of nicest people you could ever meet.

Tara Ames-Rose wrote

I am sooo very sorry for your loss. My condolences to all who knew and loved Weng. 💙🌷💙

Laurie Young-Gustin wrote

My heart goes out to this young man’s family. May they find peace amongst the turmoil surrounding us. My condolences. ❤️

Rose Gallippi wrote

Heartfelt sympathy to family and friends. I am truly saddened to hear of someone taken so young , especially due to this awful virus. R.I. P.

Catherine Brearton wrote

So very sorry for the loss of a fine young man due to this virus. Such a horrible tragedy

Carol Janisse wrote

Keeping Weng James’s family and friends in my thoughts and prayers 🙏May he Rest In Peace

Janice Smith wrote

So sorry for your loss. Thinking of the family at this difficult time.

Susan Boulton wrote

My heart goes out to you on the tragic looss of this young man may he rest in peace

Chris Yates wrote

R.I.P. James…my deepest condolences to all that knew this man.

Elsie Derayunan Calumpang

May the family find love and peace from God and in each other in this difficult time. Praying .

Valerie Dusa wrote

RIP young man, may God bless and keep your family safe at this difficult time.

Jennifer Erin Dean wrote

My condolences go out to the family and friends🙏🏻

Ted Cruden-Janisse wrote

My heartfelt condolences to the family may they find peace in their lives and a second opinion on the death there hasn’t been many cases that have gone that route especially to the perfectly healthy 🙏

Melissa Petz wrote

Heart felt sympathy goes out to this family and anyone close to him.

This family will be in my prayers and thoughts

