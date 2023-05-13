Were Pentatonix On Broadway : Pentatonix Takes Broadway by Storm: A Review

Pentatonix: Bringing Broadway to Life with A Cappella

Pentatonix is a Grammy-winning a cappella group that has been making waves in the music industry since their debut in 2011. The quintet is known for their unique sound, incorporating beatboxing, harmonies, and vocal percussion into their performances. However, their latest project has taken them in a new direction, as they tackle some of the most beloved Broadway tunes in their latest album, “Pentatonix Takes Broadway.”

The album consists of 11 tracks, each one a classic from some of the most iconic Broadway shows in history. From “Defying Gravity” from Wicked to “Seasons of Love” from Rent, Pentatonix has put their own spin on some of the most well-known songs in the musical theatre canon. The group’s signature harmonies and beatboxing are present throughout the album, adding a fresh and modern twist to these timeless classics.

One of the standout tracks on the album is their rendition of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. Lead vocalist, Kirstin Maldonado, delivers a powerful and soulful performance that captures the spirit of the song perfectly. The group’s harmonies and vocal percussion add depth and energy to the track, making it a standout moment on the album.

Another standout track is their rendition of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables. The group’s stripped-down arrangement allows the emotional depth of the song to shine through, with each member taking turns singing the iconic melody. The result is a haunting and beautiful rendition of one of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history.

The album also features a few surprises, including a mashup of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. The group seamlessly blends the two songs together, creating a new and unique arrangement that showcases their creativity and talent. The result is a powerful and emotional performance that captures the essence of the musical.

Overall, “Pentatonix Takes Broadway” is a triumph for the group. Their unique sound and style bring new life to these classic Broadway tunes, and their creativity and talent shine through on each track. The album is a perfect showcase for the group’s versatility and range, as they tackle everything from ballads to upbeat showstoppers with ease.

It’s clear that Pentatonix has a deep appreciation for the musical theatre canon, and their respect for the material is evident in their performances. They don’t simply cover these songs, they make them their own, infusing each track with their own unique style and energy.

“Pentatonix Takes Broadway” is a must-listen for fans of musical theatre and a cappella music alike. The album is a testament to the enduring power of these classic songs, and the group’s ability to bring new life to them. Pentatonix has once again proven themselves to be one of the most innovative and exciting groups in music today, and “Pentatonix Takes Broadway” is a testament to their talent and creativity.

