Wes Alexander Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wes Christine Alexander has Died .

Wes Christine Alexander has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Melanie Leonida 3 hrs · I still can’t wrap my mind around this. Wes, you were a massive personality and a great character. You guided me and supported me through my short career in the U.S. and ensured me that if I needed anything you’d be there. You lit up every room you were in. Your distinctive voice and laugh – I can still hear it now. You were an incredible husband and an even better Daddio to your kids. I can’t imagine their pain right now but my thoughts and prayers are with them. You’re going to be sorely missed buddy but I know you’re up above watching over your family and protecting them from the skies. RIP Wes, until we meet again! Wes Christine Alexander

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Wes Christine Alexander wrote

Anyone who knew Wes, knew that he was loving, happy and outgoing. He had an immense passion for his children and was always a source of joy. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

A service is scheduled for 11:00 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mayfair Church of Christ. Covid precautions will be followed and mask are required. Pastor Jody Vickery will officiate. A graveside service will follow for family only. It will also be live-streamed: https://mayfair.org/media/watch-live

We would love for everyone who knew Wes to write a note about a memory you had with him or something he did for you. We will make a book of these notes for his kids to read as they grow up. So many of you have text specific memories you have with Wes and it would mean so much to be able to share those one day. We will have a box for you to drop your note in at the service. If you can not attend, please email your note to memoriesofwesleyearl@gmail.com

The family request that in lieu of flowers you donate to his children’s trust fund at https://gofund.me/92d2e211

