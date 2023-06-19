Wes Anderson Collection: The Music of The French Dispatch

June 19, 2023




If you’re a fan of Wes Anderson’s films, you know that his soundtracks are just as carefully curated as his visuals. The French Dispatch is no exception, featuring a mix of French classics and quirky covers.

<h2>Track List</h2>
<ol>
    <li>"Les Champs-Élysées" by Joe Dassin</li>
    <li>"Aline" by Christophe</li>
    <li>"La Javanaise" by Serge Gainsbourg</li>
    <li>"The French Dispatch" by Alexandre Desplat</li>
    <li>"La Complainte de la Butte" by Rufus Wainwright</li>
    <li>"Ziggy Stardust" by Seu Jorge</li>
    <li>"Moon River" by Audrey Hepburn</li>
    <li>"Jardin d'Hiver" by Keren Ann</li>
    <li>"Une Barque Sur l'Océan" by Maurice Ravel</li>
    <li>"Ouverture" by Georges Delerue</li>
</ol>

From the upbeat "Les Champs-Élysées" to the haunting "La Complainte de la Butte," this soundtrack captures the whimsical and melancholic spirit of Anderson's latest film. Whether you're a fan of French music or just appreciate a well-curated playlist, The French Dispatch soundtrack is sure to please.


