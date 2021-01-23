Wesley Williamson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wesley Williamson has Died.

Wesley Williamson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

DeSoto Family Theatre 1d · This morning, our hearts were shattered over the news of the tragic and devastating loss of Wesley Williamson. Wesley was a vital part of our local theatre community throughout his entire life. He radiated love, joy, compassion, and kindness to all those he came into contact with. The amount of lives he touched and the impact he had on our community will most certainly never be forgotten. Wesley played roles on and off stage at DFT, proving his enthusiasm for the performing arts in all capacities. The light and joy Wesley brought to any situation was one of his best qualities. His eagerness to show love and kindness to others was one of a kind. Wesley’s presence on stage was a delight to see, but his presence off stage was also something to behold. Wesley was not defined by his performances on stage, but by the light and joy he brought to those who surrounded him. We will certainly miss Wesley and his presence in our theatre community. Please join us in lifting up his family and friends in prayer as they navigate this immeasurable loss.

Source: (20+) DeSoto Family Theatre – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Michelle Bayer Wallace wrote

Our prayers and condolences to all Wesley’s family and friends . He will now be singing and dancing bringing love and laughter to the heavens above . Wesley you will be greatly missed . Our hearts are broken . Many prayers.

Amanda Quinn wrote

What a loss to us all. I’m so thankful to have known him. Praying for his friends and family.

Joanna Jacob Lantrip wrote

Such a horrible loss. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was kind & a genuine soul w so much talent. We are so sorry & sad to hear this news. Our hearts go out to his family.

Christopher Williams wrote

Sad. I believe he played lumiere in the playhouse’s beauty and the beast a few years ago. One of my favorite characters and he knocked it out of the park. Great talent on and off the stage.

