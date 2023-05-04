“West Bank raid” : West Bank raid results in the death of two Palestinians

Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli West Bank Raid

Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli West Bank raid, according to the Palestinian health officials. The Israeli military claimed that the operation was a response to a shooting attack on Israeli troops earlier this month.

The Raid and the Response

The Israeli military launched a raid on the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank early on Monday morning. According to Palestinian officials, the raid resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians: Ahmad Ismail Jarrar and Mohammad Abu Zeina.

The Israeli military claimed that the operation was a response to a shooting attack on Israeli troops earlier this month. On January 7, Israeli soldiers were shot at near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra in the West Bank. A pregnant Israeli woman was seriously injured in the attack, and her baby was delivered prematurely and later died.

Following the shooting, the Israeli military launched a manhunt for the suspects, who were believed to be members of the Jarrar family. Ahmad Ismail Jarrar, who was killed in Monday’s raid, was the alleged mastermind behind the Ofra attack.

The Reaction

The raid and the deaths of the two Palestinians have sparked condemnation from Palestinian officials and human rights groups. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the raid a “war crime” and accused Israel of “extrajudicial killings”.

Human rights group Amnesty International also criticized the raid, saying that it was “part of a pattern of Israeli forces carrying out unlawful killings”. The organization called on Israel to “conduct an independent and impartial investigation” into the deaths of Jarrar and Abu Zeina.

Israel, however, defended the raid as a necessary response to the Ofra attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military’s actions, saying that “the long arm of Israel reaches anyone who harms us”.

The Context

The raid and the deaths of the two Palestinians come amid heightened tensions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, has seen a rise in violence in recent years, with Palestinians carrying out attacks on Israeli soldiers and settlers and Israeli forces responding with raids and arrests.

The Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, has also seen a surge in violence in the past year. In March 2019, Palestinians began holding weekly protests along the border with Israel, demanding an end to the blockade of Gaza and the right to return to their homes in what is now Israel. Israeli forces have responded with lethal force, killing dozens of Palestinians and injuring thousands.

The Future

The deaths of Jarrar and Abu Zeina are likely to further inflame tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. It remains to be seen how the Palestinian Authority and the international community will respond to the raid and the killings.

Many Palestinians are calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state, while Israel argues that it has a right to defend itself against attacks. The ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians shows no signs of resolution, and the deaths of Jarrar and Abu Zeina are a tragic reminder of the human toll of this conflict.

News Source : Al Arabiya English

Source Link :Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raid/