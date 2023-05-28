West Coast Hip-Hop Icon MC Eiht: Who Exactly is MC Eiht, the West Coast Hip-Hop Legend?

MC Eiht: The Iconic Career of Compton’s Own

MC Eiht is a rapper, actor, and producer hailing from Compton, California. He is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of gangsta rap, a subgenre of hip hop that emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s. With his gritty rhymes, streetwise lyrics, and raw delivery, MC Eiht became a prominent figure in the West Coast rap scene and a voice for the urban youth.

The Early Years

MC Eiht, whose real name is Aaron Tyler, was born on May 22, 1967, in Compton. He grew up in a rough neighborhood and was exposed to gang violence and drug culture at an early age. However, he found solace in music and began rapping in his teenage years. He formed a group called Compton’s Most Wanted (CMW) in 1987, which included DJ Slip, Boom Bam, and Tha Chill.

Career Breakthrough

In 1990, MC Eiht and CMW released their debut album, “It’s a Compton Thang,” which received critical acclaim and established the group as a force to be reckoned with. The album featured the hit singles “Growin’ Up in the Hood” and “One Time Gaffled ‘Em Up,” which showcased MC Eiht’s lyrical prowess and social commentary. The album also featured collaborations with fellow West Coast rappers, including Ice Cube and DJ Quik.

Classic Albums

MC Eiht went on to release several classic albums throughout the 1990s, including “Straight Checkn ‘Em” (1991), “We Come Strapped” (1994), and “Death Threatz” (1996). These albums solidified his status as a gangsta rap icon and showcased his ability to tell vivid stories of life in the streets. Some of his most memorable tracks include “Streiht Up Menace,” “All for the Money,” and “Hood Took Me Under.”

Acting Career

In addition to his music career, MC Eiht also pursued acting. He appeared in several films, including “Menace II Society” (1993), “The Substitute 2: School’s Out” (1998), and “Thicker Than Water” (1999). He also had recurring roles on the TV series “The Shield” and “Southland.” His acting career allowed him to showcase his versatility as an artist and reach a wider audience.

DJ Quik Beef

In 1995, MC Eiht and DJ Quik, another prominent West Coast rapper, had a public beef that played out in their music. The feud began when MC Eiht accused DJ Quik of stealing his style and using it on his album “Safe + Sound.” DJ Quik responded with a diss track called “Dollaz + Sense,” which insulted MC Eiht and his Compton roots. MC Eiht retaliated with “Def Wish III,” which dissed DJ Quik and his hometown of Compton. The beef eventually died down, but it remains a memorable moment in West Coast rap history.

Legacy

MC Eiht’s impact on hip hop cannot be overstated. He helped define the gangsta rap subgenre and paved the way for future West Coast rappers, including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. His music continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans, and his storytelling abilities remain unmatched. MC Eiht’s legacy is a testament to the power of hip hop to give a voice to the marginalized and shed light on the realities of life in the inner city.

