West Ham draw up shortlist of potential replacements for Declan Rice, including two England teammates and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay also named as potential targets.

“Declan Rice transfer” : West Ham consider three-man shortlist to replace Declan Rice, including England teammates Kalvin Phillips and Scott McTominay, and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse also a potential target.

West Ham has reportedly created a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Declan Rice, including two of his England teammates. The Hammers plan to start a bidding war for the star, demanding a Premier League record fee of over £106m. West Ham boss David Moyes is allegedly looking to fill the void Rice will leave, and the Daily Mail claimed that three players are on his wishlist. The first is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, who won 147 tackles last term, the highest in the Premier League. Additionally, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is another name in the frame, and the Sun Sport exclusively revealed that Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse is the player West Ham wants. Lastly, Man United’s Scottish international Scott McTominay is a potential back-up target.

News Source : Gary Stonehouse

