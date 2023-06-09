West Ham draw up transfer shortlist including Declan Rice replacements, Kalvin Phillips, Joao Palhinha, James Ward-Prowse, and Scott McTominay.

Declan Rice : West Ham draw up shortlist including Declan Rice’s England team-mates as potential replacements

West Ham is reportedly preparing for the potential departure of Declan Rice by drawing up a three-man transfer shortlist, which includes two of Rice’s England teammates. The Hammers are set to demand a £110million fee for the midfielder, and Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are expected to bid for him. The three men on West Ham’s wishlist are Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. The Daily Mail also mentioned Scott McTominay of Manchester United as a potential back-up target.

News Source : Gary Stonehouse

West Ham transfer news Declan Rice replacement options England football transfers Record transfer fee demands Shortlisted players for West Ham FC