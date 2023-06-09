West Ham draw up transfer shortlist including Declan Rice replacements, Kalvin Phillips, Joao Palhinha, James Ward-Prowse, and Scott McTominay.

Declan Rice : West Ham draw up shortlist including Declan Rice’s England team-mates as potential replacements
West Ham is reportedly preparing for the potential departure of Declan Rice by drawing up a three-man transfer shortlist, which includes two of Rice’s England teammates. The Hammers are set to demand a £110million fee for the midfielder, and Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are expected to bid for him. The three men on West Ham’s wishlist are Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. The Daily Mail also mentioned Scott McTominay of Manchester United as a potential back-up target.
Read Full story :West Ham ‘draw up 3-man transfer shortlist to replace Declan Rice including TWO England stars as they demand record fee’/
News Source : Gary Stonehouse
- West Ham transfer news
- Declan Rice replacement options
- England football transfers
- Record transfer fee demands
- Shortlisted players for West Ham FC