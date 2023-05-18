“West Ham injury concern”: West Ham suffer injury setback ahead of Leeds showdown

1. #WestHamInjuryWorries

West Ham likely to be mathematically safe after this weekend

West Ham are almost certainly safe, and they are likely to be mathematically safe after this weekend, sitting six points ahead of Leeds with a far superior goal difference with only six points still up for grabs, while they are five ahead of Everton in 17th place. Read More The Hammers can now concentrate on their European efforts, and they were busy with European action on Thursday night, facing AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands in their Europa Conference League semi-final. A Pablo Fornals strike late on sealed the clash, but the Hammers wound up progressing to the final of the competition with a two-goal advantage, winning 3-1 on aggregate. Concerningly for David Moyes’ men, though, star striker Michail Antonio limped off with an injury late in the game. Antonio limped off in the 84th minute having returned after missing last weekend’s clash with Brentford. It remains to be seen whether it is a setback with relating to the same injury, but it seems unlikely the forward will be back in time for Sunday, given the short turnaround. Given West Ham are all-but safe, they are also very unlikely to risk playing Antonio this weekend, now likely concentrating on getting him fit and ready for the Conference League final, which takes place on June 7 in Prague. Antonio has scored 14 goals and assisted five for the Hammers across all competitions this season.

