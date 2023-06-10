West Kiskatinaw wildfire threatens town of Tumbler Ridge, evacuation orders in place for residents

West Kiskatinaw wildfire and Tumbler Ridge evacuation orders for residents and officials in British Columbia, Canada. : West Kiskatinaw wildfire threatens town of Tumbler Ridge, evacuation orders in place

The West Kiskatinaw wildfire is dangerously close to the town of Tumbler Ridge, having moved eight kilometers closer in just 24 hours due to high easterly winds. The fire has already crossed Highway 52 and is threatening power, cellphone service, and roads. B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Karley Desrosiers warns that those who have stayed behind may not be able to escape safely and should not depend on being rescued. Emergency crews are focusing on protecting critical infrastructure such as the water reservoir while evacuation orders remain in place for Tumbler Ridge. The situation is concerning, and officials hope a change in wind direction over the weekend will help their efforts. Around 90% of Tumbler Ridge residents have evacuated, but approximately 150 remain. The PRRD has issued a state of local emergency for Electoral Area A, and more crews and resources are expected to arrive in the coming days.

