West Lexington Firefighter, Maurice Hodges, Passes Away at 86 Years Old

Maurice Hodges, 86-year-old West Lexington Firefighter, Passes Away

The West Lexington community is mourning the loss of Maurice Hodges, an esteemed firefighter who passed away at the age of 86. Hodges dedicated his life to serving others, and his contributions to the fire department will never be forgotten.

Throughout his career, Hodges proved himself to be a selfless and brave firefighter who always put the safety of others first. He was a role model for generations of firefighters, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

The loss of Maurice Hodges is deeply felt by the West Lexington community, and his memory will be honored for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

