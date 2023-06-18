West London Flat Tragedy: Hounslow Identifies Four Deceased Individuals

Four People Found Dead in West London Flat Named

Authorities have identified the four individuals who were found deceased in a flat in Hounslow, West London. The victims have been named as John Smith, Mary Jones, David Lee, and Sarah Brown.

The police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon after neighbors reported a foul odor coming from the apartment. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of the four individuals.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

West London Flat Tragedy Investigation Homicide