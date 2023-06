The Demise of Anthony Rich: A Shock to Westchester County’s Educational Community

The passing of Anthony Rich, an esteemed educator and president of Hawthorne Discover Camp, has brought grief to the educational community of Westchester County, New York. He was a recipient of the LHRIC TELL Award, and his untimely death has left his colleagues and peers stunned.

Anthony Rich Hawthorne Discover Camp Educator Tragic death Shocked West