“West Oahu drowning” : Man, aged 40, passes away following a swim in West Oahu waters

40-year-old man passes away following a swim in West Oahu waters

A 40-year-old man has died after swimming in waters off West Oahu. Emergency crews were called to the shoreline near the Jeep Trail in Mokuleia just after 6:30 p.m. It took first responders over half an hour to arrive and bystanders had already begun CPR. HFD airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone but officials said he had already died before Emergency Medical Services could take over. The cause of death remains unclear at this time.

