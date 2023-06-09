West Ohio Food Bank Distribution Change : West Ohio Food Bank Announces Change in Location for Monthly Food Distribution in Mercer County

The West Ohio Food Bank has recently announced a change in location for their monthly food distribution in Mercer County. The organization, which is the largest food distribution system in West Ohio, cited logistical challenges at their previous location as the reason for the move. The new distribution site will be at the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, OH, starting June 13th, 2023, from 1-3pm. The West Ohio Food Bank urges residents to visit their website and social media pages for real-time updates on distribution venue information. The organization plays a vital role in collecting and distributing food throughout West Ohio, serving millions of meals to vulnerable groups facing hunger. By improving logistical efficiency and enhancing the experience for volunteers and recipients, the West Ohio Food Bank continues to combat food insecurity and make a positive impact on the lives of many.

News Source : NewsBreak Original

