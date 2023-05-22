“West Philadelphia shooting” today : Police report 18-year-old killed in shooting incident in West Philadelphia

Posted on May 22, 2023

Police Report Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old in West Philadelphia today 2023.
An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in West Philadelphia on Monday. The incident occurred on Horton Street around 5 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center a short time later. Police have not yet determined what led to the shooting.

News Source : Tom Ignudo

