West Price Hill Mother Today : West Price Hill Mother Shot and Killed Outside Home, Leaving Her Loved Ones in Mourning

Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved Mother and Recovery Advocate Brandy Lawless

The West Price Hill community in Cincinnati is grieving the loss of Brandy Lawless, a mother and dedicated recovery advocate who was shot and killed outside her home on Sunset Avenue. Lawless, 44, was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her chest and was taken to UC Medical Center where she later died.

Lawless was a guiding light for many in the community, offering support and assistance to those recovering from addiction. She had overcome her own addiction and used her experience to help others going through similar struggles. Lawless spent five years as a program director at Serenity Recovery Network in Cincinnati and was highly regarded by her colleagues and clients alike.

Lawless was also a devoted single mother of two and a friend to many. Childhood friend Tamra Goodin described Lawless as one of the kindest people she had ever met and someone who always went out of her way to help others. Goodin said Lawless had helped many people recover from addiction and was a source of inspiration to those around her.

Following her death, an outpouring of grief and tributes flooded in from the community. Ryan Jacobs, who credited Lawless with helping him recover from addiction, said she had saved his life and the lives of hundreds of others. Allison Marchioni, board president of Serenity Recovery Network, said Lawless was a staple in the recovery community and would be incredibly missed.

Police arrested 23-year-old Zachary Barnhorst and charged him with Lawless’ murder Thursday morning, but loved ones tell WCPO they believe there could be another suspect. Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

Lawless’ legacy will live on through the many lives she touched and the recovery community she helped build. Her niece Hannah said Lawless was her inspiration to follow her dreams and someone she always felt safe around. She described Lawless as someone who never failed to make people laugh or see the good in them and who she loved more than words could ever describe.

Lawless’ death is a devastating loss for the community, but her impact and memory will continue to live on through those she helped and inspired.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Source Link :Loved ones mourn West Price Hill mother shot and killed outside home/