“West side Detroit shooting” today : One Fatality Reported in Shooting on the West Side of Detroit

One Person Killed in Shooting on Detroit’s West Side today 2023.

A shooting in Detroit has resulted in the death of a man. Police were notified of the incident by shot spotter around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday and found the man’s body on West 7 Mile Road. No further information on the incident has been released.

News Source : Elizabeth Washington

