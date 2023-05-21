“West side Detroit shooting” today : One Fatality Reported in Shooting on the West Side of Detroit

“West side Detroit shooting” today : One Fatality Reported in Shooting on the West Side of Detroit

Posted on May 21, 2023

One Person Killed in Shooting on Detroit’s West Side today 2023.
A shooting in Detroit has resulted in the death of a man. Police were notified of the incident by shot spotter around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday and found the man’s body on West 7 Mile Road. No further information on the incident has been released.

News Source : Elizabeth Washington

1. Detroit crime news
2. West side shooting incidents
3. Fatal shootings in Detroit
4. Homicide investigations in Detroit
5. Detroit police updates on shootings

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply