West Side Party Shooting Claims One Life today.

Early Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at a West Side home after a fight broke out resulting in the death of one man. According to police, the altercation took place at a party held at a residence on Shady Grove, with two men involved. The 23-year-old shooter retrieved a gun during the altercation and fatally shot the 41-year-old victim multiple times. The firearm was recovered by the police, and the shooter has been detained for further questioning. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Gabriella Ybarra is a digital journalist for the San Antonio Express-News, holding journalism degrees from Texas State University and The University of Texas at Austin.

News Source : Gabriella Ybarra

Source Link :Man dead after shooting during party at West Side home/