West Side Shooting Claims Life of Individual: IMPD Reports – WISH-TV | Latest Indianapolis News and Indiana Weather Updates today.

Police report that a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis has resulted in one fatality. The incident occurred at around 11:09 p.m. on Saturday and was reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting took place in the 300 block of Meganwood Court, which is a residential area near Avon. Upon their arrival, officers found a person with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The police have stated that no residents were harmed, no suspects are being sought, and there is no danger to the community. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

