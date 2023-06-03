West Virginia Trooper Fatally Shot, Suspect Timothy Kennedy on the Run

Sgt. Cory Maynard – focus keyword : West Virginia Trooper Fatally Shot in Ambush-Style Attack, Suspect Timothy Kennedy on the Run

A trooper from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) was fatally shot in Mingo County on Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-style situation. Governor Jim Justice identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard. Another person was also shot during the incident, but their condition is unknown. The suspect, Timothy Kennedy, remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Residents have been advised to stay in their homes. Governor Justice has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in Trooper Maynard’s honor.

News Source : KYMA

