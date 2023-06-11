Western Pennsylvania Shooting Claims Life of Brianna Lartz and Injures Four Others

Brianna Lartz Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Woman Killed in Western Pennsylvania Shooting

Brianna Lartz, 26, was tragically killed on March 26, 2021, in a shooting that injured four others in Western Pennsylvania. The incident occurred at a party in Youngstown, where a dispute broke out and resulted in gunfire. Brianna was one of the victims struck by the bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brianna was born on May 9, 1994, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from high school in 2012 and went on to attend Slippery Rock University. Brianna was a hardworking and dedicated student who earned a degree in marketing. After graduation, she pursued a career in marketing and was employed by a local company.

Brianna was a kind, caring, and compassionate person who had a heart of gold. She had a contagious smile that could light up a room, and she was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. Brianna was a loyal friend and a loving daughter and sister. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The shooting that took Brianna’s life and injured four others is a senseless tragedy that has left her family and friends devastated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible event. We urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help bring justice to Brianna and the other victims.

In memory of Brianna, her family has set up a scholarship fund in her name to support students pursuing a degree in marketing. Donations can be made to the Brianna Lartz Memorial Scholarship Fund at any local bank.

Rest in peace, Brianna. You will be forever missed and always remembered.

