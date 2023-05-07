“Western Wisconsin deputy killed” Today : Deputy from Western Wisconsin fatally shot while attending to a drunk driving incident

Deputy Sheriff in Western Wisconsin Fatally Shot During Response to Drunken Driving Incident

A St. Croix County deputy was shot and killed in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on Saturday while responding to a potential drunken driver in a ditch. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the deputy reported shots fired, and was shot and hospitalized. The suspect fled and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound. Overnight, law enforcement gathered at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to honor the fallen officer, who has not been publicly identified. This marks the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in the area in the past month.

News Source : https://www.valleynewslive.com

Source Link :Western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while responding to drunken driving call/