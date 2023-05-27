“Westfield High School Lockdown” today : Armed Intruders Arrested at Westfield High School During Lockdown – Memorializing FH

Two Gun-Wielding Suspects Arrested for Entering Westfield High School During Lockdown today 2023.

Westfield High School and the School for International Studies at Bammel were placed on lockdown status after three men entered the building at the main campus. Two individuals were arrested and found to have weapons on their person. The district has brought criminal charges against the suspects and located the third suspect. The district commended workers and police for their swift response.

Read Full story : Westfield High School Lockdown, 2 suspects With Guns Arrested For Entering Westfield High School – fh memorial /

News Source : fh memorial

Westfield High School Lockdown Suspects with guns arrested FH Memorial Westfield High School School security measures Lockdown protocols