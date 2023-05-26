“Westfield High School Lockdown” today : Reports of Weapon on Campus Prompt Lockdown at Westfield High School

Reports of Weapon on Campus Prompt Lockdown at Westfield High School today 2023.

Westfield High School in Houston was placed on lockdown after reports of a weapon on campus emerged. A student was spotted carrying a gun, prompting authorities to respond swiftly and initiate a pursuit of the student. Two individuals were apprehended, with one found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun. The school has remained on lockdown for over an hour as authorities continue their investigation. The school administration has provided constant communication with parents to update them on the situation.

News Source : SALFA Scanner

