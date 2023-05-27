“Westfield High School Lockdown” today : “Two Suspects Arrested for Entering Westfield High School Resulting in Lockdown” – The Guardian Obituaries

Two Suspects Arrested for Entering Westfield High School During Lockdown – The Guardian Obituaries today 2023.

Westfield High School and the School for International Studies at Bammel were placed in lockdown mode after three individuals were observed entering the building at the main campus on Friday. Two individuals were taken into custody, both carrying firearms, and a third suspect has been identified. The Spring Independent School District commended the workers and police for their swift response.

Read Full story : Westfield High School Lockdown, 2 Suspects Arrested for Entering Westfield – the guardian obits /

News Source : the guardian obits

Westfield High School Lockdown Suspects Arrested at Westfield High School School Safety Measures at Westfield High School Breaking News: Westfield High School Lockdown Two Arrested for Entering Westfield High School