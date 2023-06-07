“Westinghouse Dual Fuel Generator” : “CARB Compliant Portable Generator: Westinghouse 12500 Peak Watt Dual Fuel with Remote Electric Start and Transfer Switch Compatibility for Home Backup Power, Gas and Propane Powered”

CARB Compliant Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment Dual Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator – 12500 Peak Watts, Remote Electric Start, Transfer Switch Ready, Gas and Propane Powered



The Westinghouse WGen9500DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a powerful generator that produces up to 12,500 peak watts and 9,500 running watts. It is a dual fuel generator that runs on either gasoline or propane, making it a versatile choice for those who need power in a variety of situations. It is powered by a heavy-duty 457cc 4-Stroke OHV Westinghouse Engine that is constructed of a durable cast iron sleeve. This engine can run for up to 12 hours on a 6.6-gallon gas tank, making it ideal for use during long power outages.

One of the standout features of the WGen9500DF is its intuitive control panel, which features a Transfer Switch Ready L14-30R and larger 14-50R to power major appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, and sump pumps, as well as lights and entertainment centers, all at the same time with a single cord hookup. The generator also features two GFCI 120V 5-20R standard household receptacles and one RV ready 120/240V 14-50R, all of which have rubber covers for added safety.

The WGen9500DF is also designed with convenience in mind. It comes with a remote start key fob that makes starting the generator effortless, and it also includes a 12V battery charger, oil, an oil funnel, a tool kit, and a user’s manual to get you started right out of the box. Minimal assembly is required, so you can have your generator up and running in no time. The generator is conveniently portable with an included set of heavy-duty never-flat wheels, handle, and lift bracket, making it easy to transport to your house, travel trailer, or job site.

The VFT Data Center is another feature that sets the WGen9500DF apart. This display gives you real-time updates with the voltage output, frequency, and lifetime hours, so you can stay up to date with the generator’s performance and maintenance needs. The generator is also EPA and CARB compliant, so you can rest assured that you are using a generator that meets strict emissions standards.

Overall, the Westinghouse WGen9500DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable source of power during power outages or for use on job sites. It is powerful, versatile, and easy to use, with a range of features designed to make your life easier. With its 3-year limited warranty and lifetime technical support, you can trust that you will be able to rely on this generator for years to come.



