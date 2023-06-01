Westland, MI Native and Mangia Pizza Owner Frank Chimento Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle Accident: Frank Chimento Obituary

Westland, MI lost a well-respected member of its community on the night of June 16th, when Frank Chimento, owner of Mangia Pizza, was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. Chimento was 47 years old.

The Accident

According to witnesses, Chimento was driving his motorcycle on Ford Road when he collided with a car that pulled out in front of him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The Life and Legacy of Frank Chimento

Frank Chimento was a native of Westland, MI, and he was well-known and well-loved by many in the community. He was the owner of Mangia Pizza, a popular local restaurant that he had built from the ground up. Chimento was known for his delicious pizza and his friendly personality, and he was a fixture in the Westland community for many years.

Chimento was also an avid motorcyclist who loved to ride his motorcycle whenever he had the chance. He was known for his love of adventure and his desire to live life to the fullest. He will be remembered by many for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his love of life.

The Impact of Chimento’s Death

The news of Chimento’s death has been met with shock and sadness in the Westland community. Many people who knew him have taken to social media to express their condolences and to share their memories of him. His death is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment.

Chimento’s family, friends, and employees at Mangia Pizza are all grieving his loss. He was a beloved member of the community and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Funeral and Memorial Service

A funeral and memorial service for Frank Chimento will be held on June 23rd at 10:00 am at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home in Westland. The service is open to the public, and anyone who knew Chimento is invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Chimento’s honor.

In Conclusion

Frank Chimento was a beloved member of the Westland community who touched the lives of many people. His death is a tragic loss, but his legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Frank Chimento.

